Taipei paints 3D Zebra Crossing to slow drivers down

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei has introduced the 3D painted pedestrian crossing on a trial basis in a bid to remind motorists to give way to pedestrians, after obtaining permission from the country’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications, according to Taipei City Traffic Engineering Office (TEO).



The city has had two locations painted with 3D zebra crossings. The 3D crossing is painted to the existing crosswalk with different colors and a 3D effect as an upgrade.



The 3D crosswalk is designed to create an optical illusion that forces drivers to slow down because he or she perceives obstacles blocking the road ahead, according to the TEO.

The trial is a follow-up development in response to city councilor Chen Li-hui’s suggestion that the city install 3D crossings to improve road safety at the city’s most accident-prone spots.



The agency reminds road users to be mindful of the installation when travelling through the trial areas. Observers will be dispatched to the site during the trial period to evaluate whether the scheme helps to lower the speed of traffic, the TEO said.

According to the agency, upon completion of the trial, a review will take place to determine whether more 3D crossings should be added to the city and related regulations be amended.

Photo courtesy of the TEO