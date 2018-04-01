All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 77 49 17 11 109 258 197 27-7-5 22-10-6 17-5-2 x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224 27-9-2 25-13-2 16-8-2 x-Toronto 78 47 24 7 101 266 223 27-9-2 20-15-5 15-8-3 x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229 27-10-2 19-15-5 15-8-3 Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241 28-8-2 16-20-4 17-7-2 Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217 25-12-2 19-17-4 14-10-3 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 19-13-6 20-12-8 12-7-6 New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232 20-14-4 20-14-5 14-9-2 Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236 23-11-3 16-19-5 14-8-3 Carolina 79 35 33 11 81 220 247 18-16-6 17-17-5 10-12-5 N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256 21-16-4 13-20-5 10-11-4 N.Y. Islanders 78 32 36 10 74 250 284 17-18-4 15-18-6 11-12-2 Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242 16-15-8 14-23-3 8-15-4 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 18-13-8 10-24-4 12-9-5 Ottawa 78 27 40 11 65 210 274 16-18-6 11-22-5 9-13-4 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 11-24-5 13-17-7 11-10-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196 27-8-4 23-8-7 18-5-3 x-Vegas 78 49 22 7 105 260 211 28-10-2 21-12-5 18-4-3 x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206 30-7-2 17-13-8 14-9-2 San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214 24-11-3 20-13-7 21-4-3 Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217 26-6-8 17-18-2 13-11-1 Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194 21-14-3 22-14-5 13-11-5 Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209 23-10-5 17-15-8 14-7-7 St. Louis 77 43 28 6 92 215 202 24-15-0 19-13-6 10-10-3 Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224 27-11-2 15-17-6 12-10-3 Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215 25-12-3 14-19-5 11-14-0 Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239 15-19-4 20-14-6 10-13-3 Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252 17-18-4 17-20-2 14-10-2 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 18-17-5 14-20-5 8-12-3 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 15-18-6 15-22-3 8-17-1 Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248 15-20-4 12-20-7 9-11-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.