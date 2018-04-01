All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 77 49 17 11 109 258 197 x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224 x-Toronto 78 47 24 7 101 266 223 x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229 Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241 Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232 Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236 Carolina 79 35 33 11 81 220 247 N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256 N.Y. Islanders 78 32 36 10 74 250 284 Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Ottawa 78 27 40 11 65 210 274 Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196 x-Vegas 78 49 22 7 105 260 211 x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206 San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214 Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217 Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194 Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209 St. Louis 77 43 28 6 92 215 202 Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224 Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215 Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239 Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.