Pernilla Lindberg takes 3-shot lead in ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Pernilla Lindberg took advantage of playing partner Sung Hyun Park's late collapse to take a three-stroke lead Saturday in the ANA Inspiration.

Lindberg shot a 2-under 70 at Mission Hills, putting the 31-year-old Swede in position to make the major her first professional victory. Amy Olson was second after a 68.

Lindberg was two strokes behind after Park birdied the par-5 11th. The group was then put on the clock for slow play, and Park dropped five strokes in the next five holes. The U.S. Women's Open champion had a double bogey on the par-4 14th after taking two shots to get out of the back bunker.

Park had a 74 to fall into a tie for third at 10 under with Inbee Park, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Song, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull.