Colman's late goal gives Orlando City 4-3 win over Red Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter's shot deflected off Josue Colman for the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute, sending Orlando City past the New York Red Bulls 4-3 Saturday for its first victory this season.

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles appeared to have Sutter's shot covered, but the redirection off Colman's shoulder put Robles out of position. Colman was credited with the goal.

Dom Dwyer had two goals for Orlando City (1-2-1). His first was a header that made it 2-2 in the 26th minute. His second was a low hard blast off a throw-in that put his team up 3-2 in the 48th minute.

Aaron Long pulled the Red Bulls (2-2-0) even in the 82nd minute with a short header to finish Marc Rzatkowski's free kick.

GALAXY 4, LAFC 3

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in his MLS debut to lift the Los Angeles Galaxy past LAFC.

Ibrahimovic won it with a header in the opening seconds of stoppage time after tying the score 3-3 in the 77th minute when he caught LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller out of his goal and scored on a 40-yard kick.

The 36-year-old Swedish forward pulled off his shirt in celebration, resulting in a yellow card, as his long-awaited American arrival more than lived up to the billing.

It was a stunning reversal after the first meeting between the first-year expansion team and five-time MLS Cup winners looked as if it would be a rout in favor of the newcomers, with Carlos Vela scoring twice in the first half.

Vela scored in the 5th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box in to give LAFC a 1-0 lead. Vela's second goal came in the 26th minute when a defensive breakdown left him alone against goalkeeper David Bingham. Bingham lost his footing, allowing Vela to tuck his shot in under the crossbar for his third MLS goal in three games.

Daniel Steres had an own goal in the 48th minute when he put Marco Urena's pass for Vela into his own net to make it 3-0, but Lletget started the Galaxy's comeback by scoring in the 61st minute.

WHITECAPS 2, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute for Vancouver.

Brek Shea smashed home a deflection off Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute to tie it for the Whitecaps (3-1-1).

Gyasi Zardes pounced on a rebound in the 29th minute to open the scoring for the Crew (3-1-1), who had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Artur had a header hit the crossbar in the 86th minute that would have tied it for Columbus.

TIMBERS 2, FIRE 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Vincent had a goal and an assist to lift Chicago to a draw with Portland.

Vincent headed down Bastian Schweinsteiger's deep diagonal cross to cap the scoring in the 84th minute for the Fire (0-2-1). The result snapped Chicago's four-game losing streak stretching back to last season.

Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

Schweinsteiger set up Vincent's wide cross in the 50th minute and Nemanja Nikolic tapped in his third goal of the season to make it 1-all.

Blanco's takeaway near midfield led to Diego Valeri's early goal for Portland in the sixth minute. It was the reigning MVP's first goal of the 2018 campaign.