Services held for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

By  Associated Press
2018/04/01 05:38

Cars enter Southwester Community College for memorial services for Kevin Sharp, his wife, Amy Sharp, and their children, Sterling and Adrianna on Sa

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and

Beth and Rodger Fry, center, leave the funeral for their daughter Amy Sharp and her family, husband Kevin Sharp, and their children, Sterling and Ad

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A memorial service has been held for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

The service was held Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. The burial was closed to the public.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found March 23.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.