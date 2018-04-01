Saturday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|110
|11—6
|11
|1
Wacha, Norris (5), Sherriff (7), Tuivailala (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Swarzak (7), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (1). New York, Cespedes (1), d'Arnaud (1).
___
|Washington
|301
|110
|124—13
|14
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|022—
|7
|12
|0
Strasburg, Solis (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Gott (9) and Wieters; Castillo, Brice (6), Stephens (8), Quackenbush (9), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Castillo 0-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), Eaton (1), Goodwin (1), Turner (1). Cincinnati, Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Duvall (1).