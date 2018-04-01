Saturday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 100 010—2 7 0 New York 200 110 11—6 11 1

Wacha, Norris (5), Sherriff (7), Tuivailala (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Swarzak (7), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (1). New York, Cespedes (1), d'Arnaud (1).

___

Washington 301 110 124—13 14 1 Cincinnati 000 102 022— 7 12 0

Strasburg, Solis (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Gott (9) and Wieters; Castillo, Brice (6), Stephens (8), Quackenbush (9), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Castillo 0-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), Eaton (1), Goodwin (1), Turner (1). Cincinnati, Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Duvall (1).