2018/04/01 05:53
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 2 8 5 6 .750
Iannetta Col 2 7 1 5 .714
Martinez StL 2 7 2 5 .714
Gennett Cin 2 9 0 6 .667
Polanco Pit 1 5 3 3 .600
Ahmed Ari 2 7 3 4 .571
Bell Pit 1 6 1 3 .500
Cain Mil 2 10 2 5 .500
Hoskins Phi 2 8 2 4 .500
Maybin Mia 2 4 0 2 .500
Home Runs

Panik, San Francisco, 2; 32 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Goodwin, Washington, 5; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; Cespedes, New York, 4; Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Pitching

; 15 tied at 1-0.