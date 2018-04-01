All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3 New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3 New York 2 2 0 6 10 5 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0 New England 1 1 1 4 4 5 Orlando City 1 2 1 4 6 8 Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5 Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4 D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9 Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 1 1 7 7 6 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9 Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 6 Los Angeles FC 2 1 0 6 9 5 Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8 FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2 Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4 Real Salt Lake 1 2 1 4 4 9 San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5 Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4 Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7 Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 30

Toronto FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, March 31

Orlando City 4, New York 3

LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles FC 3

Vancouver 2, Columbus 1

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at San Jose, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

Houston at New York, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Portland at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.