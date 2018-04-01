Red Bulls-Orlando City, Sums

New York 2 1—3 Orlando 2 2—4

First half_1, New York, Valot, 1 (Kaku), 7th minute. 2, Orlando, Johnson, 1 (Meram), 15th. 3, New York, Etienne, 1 (Valot), 24th. 4, Orlando, Dwyer, 1 (Yotun), 26th.

Second half_5, Orlando, Dwyer, 2 (El Monir), 48th. 6, New York, Long, 1 (Rzatkowski), 82nd. 7, Orlando, Colman, 1 (Sutter), 86th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Orlando, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Collin, New York, 38th; Kaku, New York, 54th; Sane, Orlando, 60th; Yotun, Orlando, 91st.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins,Cameron Blanchard. 4th Official_Marcos de Oliveira

A_23,257 (25,500)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin (Aaron Long, 65th), Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade (Kemar Lawrence, 46th), Tommy Redding; Kaku, Vincent Bezecourt, Derick Etienne (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 75th), Carlos Rivas, Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot; .

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Will Johnson, Lamine Sane, Scott Sutter, Amro Tarek (RJ Allen, 73rd); Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Cam Lindley (Josue Colman, 46th), Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer (Chris Mueller, 64th), Justin Meram.