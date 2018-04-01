  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/01 03:55
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 77 49 17 11 109 258 197
x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224
x-Toronto 78 47 24 7 101 266 223
Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236
Detroit 78 29 38 11 69 205 242
Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245
Ottawa 77 27 39 11 65 210 272
Buffalo 77 24 41 12 60 180 256
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229
Pittsburgh 78 44 28 6 94 257 241
Columbus 78 44 29 5 93 227 212
Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232
New Jersey 77 40 28 9 89 232 232
Carolina 78 35 32 11 81 219 245
N.Y. Rangers 78 33 36 9 75 226 255
N.Y. Islanders 78 32 36 10 74 250 284
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 77 50 16 11 111 250 196
x-Winnipeg 77 47 20 10 104 257 206
Minnesota 77 43 24 10 96 238 217
St. Louis 77 43 28 6 92 215 202
Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224
Dallas 78 39 31 8 86 220 215
Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 78 49 22 7 105 260 211
San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214
Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194
Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209
Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239
Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252
Vancouver 78 29 40 9 67 203 249
Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Ottawa at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.