US Open champ Stephens beats Ostapenko for Miami Open title

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, beating Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 in Saturday's final at the Miami Open.

Stephens, a South Florida native who lives in Fort Lauderdale, won the last women's final on Key Biscayne. The tournament will move next year to the Miami Dolphins' stadium.

Seeded 13th, Stephens won with defense, repeatedly extending rallies until Ostapenko would make a mistake. Ostapenko had a 25-6 advantage in winners but committed 48 unforced errors to 21 by Stephens.

Stephens was the surprise champion at the U.S. Open last September and then endured a long slump she ended at Key Biscayne.

American John Isner tries for the biggest title of his career Sunday when he faces Alexander Zverev in the men's final.

