South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the first day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers:
|South Africa 1st Innings
|(overnight 313-6)
Dean Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19
Aiden Markram c MMarsh b Cummins 152
Hashim Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27
AB de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69
Faf du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0
Temba Bavuma not out 95
Kagiso Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0
Quinton de Kock c MMarsh b Lyon 39
Vernon Philander c Khawaja b Lyon 12
Keshav Maharaj c Paine b Cummins 45
Morne Morkel c Handscomb b Cummins 0
Extras: (13b, 12lb, 5w) 30
TOTAL: (all out) 488
Overs: 136.5
Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-142, 3-247, 4-247, 5-299, 6-299, 7-384, 8-412, 9-488, 10-488.
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 26-3-86-0, Chadd Sayers 35-9-78-2, Pat Cummins 28.5-3-83-5 (1w), Nathan Lyon 40-3-182-3, Mitchell Marsh 6-1-30-0, Matthew Renshaw 1-0-4-0.
|Australia 1st Innings
Matthew Renshaw c de Kock b Philander 8
Joe Burns c du Plessis b Rabada 4
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 53
Peter Handscomb b Philander 0
Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Maharaj 16
Mitchell Marsh b Morkel 4
Tim Paine not out 5
Pat Cummins not out 7
Extras: (3b, 8lb, 2nb) 13
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 110
Overs: 38.
Still to bat: Chadd Sayers, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-34, 3-38, 4-90, 5-96, 6-96.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 12-7-17-3, Kagiso Rabada 9-3-24-1, Morne Morkel 9-2-23-1 (2nb), Keshav Maharaj 8-2-35-1.
Toss: South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.