South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the first day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers:

South Africa 1st Innings (overnight 313-6)

Dean Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19

Aiden Markram c MMarsh b Cummins 152

Hashim Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27

AB de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69

Faf du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0

Temba Bavuma not out 95

Kagiso Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0

Quinton de Kock c MMarsh b Lyon 39

Vernon Philander c Khawaja b Lyon 12

Keshav Maharaj c Paine b Cummins 45

Morne Morkel c Handscomb b Cummins 0

Extras: (13b, 12lb, 5w) 30

TOTAL: (all out) 488

Overs: 136.5

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-142, 3-247, 4-247, 5-299, 6-299, 7-384, 8-412, 9-488, 10-488.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 26-3-86-0, Chadd Sayers 35-9-78-2, Pat Cummins 28.5-3-83-5 (1w), Nathan Lyon 40-3-182-3, Mitchell Marsh 6-1-30-0, Matthew Renshaw 1-0-4-0.

Australia 1st Innings

Matthew Renshaw c de Kock b Philander 8

Joe Burns c du Plessis b Rabada 4

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 53

Peter Handscomb b Philander 0

Shaun Marsh c de Villiers b Maharaj 16

Mitchell Marsh b Morkel 4

Tim Paine not out 5

Pat Cummins not out 7

Extras: (3b, 8lb, 2nb) 13

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 110

Overs: 38.

Still to bat: Chadd Sayers, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-34, 3-38, 4-90, 5-96, 6-96.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 12-7-17-3, Kagiso Rabada 9-3-24-1, Morne Morkel 9-2-23-1 (2nb), Keshav Maharaj 8-2-35-1.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.