Russian soccer mourns fire dead with silent halves

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian soccer teams played in near silence on Saturday as the country mourned 64 people killed in a shopping mall fire.

Fan groups across the country agreed not to sing for the first halves of their league games as a mark of respect after Sunday's fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo shook the nation.

It wasn't quite 45 minutes of silence - there were often the cheers and whistles of a regular game, albeit a little subdued.

At Spartak Moscow, whose usually boisterous fans first proposed the gesture, the quiet half ended with cheers as the home team went 1-0 up in stoppage time.