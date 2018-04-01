FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, people attend the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. A Mormon churc
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, people arrive for the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. A Mormon c
About 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 30, 2018, to deliver petitions demanding
Lisa Christensen shows her support with about 1,000 Mormons and ex-Mormons before marching to the church's headquarters to deliver petitions demanding
In this frame grab taken from video, Sue Krupa with about 1,000 Mormons and former Mormons march to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City, Frida
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon church makes history with first-ever Latin-American and first-ever Asian chosen for top leadership panel.