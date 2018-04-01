  1. Home
Perez pushes Newcastle closer to Premier League safety

By  Associated Press
2018/04/01 00:41

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Ayoze Perez fired Newcastle to the brink of Premier League safety with his fifth goal of the season securing a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Spaniard slid home Kenedy's 80th-minute cross to break the deadlock on a tense afternoon at St. James' Park, much to the relief of the bulk of a crowd of 52,261.

Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie had earlier passed up good opportunities to give their side the lead, but on a day when loan signing Islam Slimani belatedly made his debut as a substitute, the drama came amid a tense conclusion.

The Magpies eased themselves seven points clear of the drop zone, leaving the visitors four points behind in the pursuit of a second season in the Premier League.

