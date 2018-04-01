Lukaku scores 100th EPL goal as Man United beats Swansea 2-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored his 100th English Premier League goal to set Manchester United on its way to beating Swansea 2-0 and consolidating second place on Saturday.

Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead with his second goal for United as Jose Mourinho's team responded to a win by Liverpool — United's main rival for a second-place finish — earlier at Crystal Palace.

Lukaku is the 28th player to reach triple figures in Premier League goals. And, at 24 years and 322 days, he is the fifth quickest to get to that milestone after Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

"l'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old," he said.

The Belgium striker ran onto Sanchez's pass and scored with a deflected shot to put United ahead at Old Trafford in the fifth minute.

Sanchez, who had one of his best performances since joining from Arsenal in January, made it 2-0 in the 20th after being set up by Jesse Lingard.

David De Gea preserved United's clean sheet with a couple of smart saves off substitute Tammy Abraham in the second half.

United is two points ahead of Liverpool.