Taiwan condemns poisoning attack of former Russian intelligence agent

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Foreign Minister Joseph Wu summoned Acting Representative of Russia to Taiwan Vladislav Kuznetsov Saturday, expressing Taiwan government's condemnation and deep concern over a poisoning attack of former Russian intelligence agent and his daughter earlier this month in Salisbury, England.

Taiwan firmly believes in the value of human rights and rule of law, Minister Wu said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), noting that this incident violates international law and British sovereignty.

Citing that all countries have a shared responsibility to uphold international order, Wu also called on Russian side to avoid any further actions that would be of detriment to the international community.

"Taiwan is opposed to the research, manufacture, and use of chemical weapons," he said.

Also, Taiwan's government is willing to work with the international community in adherence to international treaties, such as the United Nations Chemical Weapons Convention, in order to further stop the spread of chemical weapons, Wu said.

On March 4, former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned in Salisbury, England, with a Novichok nerve agent. The attempted murder was later said to have come from Russia, according to international media.