BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 22:08
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 30 26 3 1 85 20 81
Liverpool 32 19 9 4 75 35 66
Man United 30 20 5 5 58 23 65
Tottenham 30 18 7 5 59 25 61
Chelsea 30 17 5 8 52 27 56
Arsenal 30 14 6 10 55 41 48
Burnley 30 11 10 9 27 26 43
Leicester 30 10 10 10 45 43 40
Everton 31 11 7 13 37 50 40
Bournemouth 31 9 9 13 37 49 36
Watford 31 10 6 15 39 55 36
Brighton 30 8 10 12 28 40 34
Newcastle 30 8 8 14 30 40 32
Swansea 30 8 7 15 25 42 31
Huddersfield 31 8 7 16 25 52 31
Crystal Palace 32 7 9 16 31 50 30
West Ham 30 7 9 14 36 57 30
Southampton 30 5 13 12 29 44 28
Stoke 31 6 9 16 29 58 27
West Brom 31 3 11 17 24 49 20
Saturday, March 31

Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 1

Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT

Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 39 26 7 6 71 34 85
Cardiff 38 24 7 7 61 32 79
Fulham 39 20 12 7 68 41 72
Aston Villa 38 20 9 9 61 37 69
Derby 38 16 14 8 56 38 62
Middlesbrough 39 18 8 13 55 38 62
Bristol City 39 16 14 9 56 44 62
Millwall 39 16 13 10 48 37 61
Sheffield United 39 18 7 14 52 44 61
Preston 39 15 15 9 49 41 60
Brentford 39 14 13 12 55 47 55
Leeds 39 15 8 16 52 54 53
Ipswich 38 15 7 16 47 48 52
Norwich 39 13 13 13 41 46 52
QPR 39 12 11 16 45 56 47
Nottingham Forest 39 13 7 19 43 56 46
Sheffield Wednesday 39 10 14 15 45 53 44
Hull 38 9 12 17 53 59 39
Reading 39 9 12 18 45 57 39
Bolton 39 9 12 18 34 58 39
Barnsley 39 7 13 19 39 58 34
Birmingham 38 9 6 23 28 57 33
Sunderland 39 6 13 20 42 69 31
Burton Albion 39 7 9 23 28 70 30
Friday, March 30

Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1

Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1

Leeds 2, Bolton 1

Norwich 0, Fulham 2

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2

Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1

Reading 1, QPR 0

Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2

Derby 1, Sunderland 4

Saturday, March 31

Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Monday, April 2

Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT

Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 37 24 8 5 71 23 80
Blackburn 38 23 10 5 72 35 79
Shrewsbury 39 23 9 7 52 31 78
Rotherham 39 20 6 13 64 46 66
Scunthorpe 40 15 15 10 57 48 60
Plymouth 39 17 9 13 51 47 60
Peterborough 39 15 13 11 61 49 58
Charlton 38 16 10 12 50 46 58
Portsmouth 38 17 4 17 48 47 55
Bristol Rovers 39 16 6 17 56 58 54
Bradford 38 16 5 17 49 56 53
Southend 39 13 11 15 45 59 50
Doncaster 38 12 13 13 47 45 49
Gillingham 38 12 13 13 43 43 49
Fleetwood Town 39 13 9 17 51 57 48
Blackpool 39 11 14 14 45 50 47
Oxford United 38 12 10 16 53 58 46
Walsall 38 11 11 16 47 57 44
Milton Keynes Dons 39 10 12 17 39 52 42
AFC Wimbledon 39 11 9 19 37 50 42
Oldham 37 10 10 17 50 65 40
Northampton 40 10 10 20 36 67 40
Rochdale 37 8 14 15 38 46 38
Bury 39 7 9 23 32 59 30
Thursday, March 29

Blackburn 2, Bradford 0

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Friday, March 30

Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1

Wigan 3, Oldham 0

Northampton 0, Charlton 4

Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2

Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1

Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1

Plymouth 4, Southend 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Saturday, March 31

Walsall vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Monday, April 2

Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 38 24 5 9 65 40 77
Luton Town 40 21 11 8 82 42 74
Wycombe 40 20 11 9 73 54 71
Notts County 40 18 13 9 61 42 67
Exeter 39 20 6 13 52 44 66
Coventry 39 19 8 12 48 32 65
Lincoln City 39 17 13 9 56 42 64
Mansfield Town 39 16 15 8 56 41 63
Swindon 39 19 4 16 60 59 61
Carlisle 40 16 12 12 57 49 60
Colchester 40 15 13 12 49 44 58
Newport County 39 13 15 11 49 50 54
Cambridge United 40 14 12 14 42 52 54
Crawley Town 40 15 8 17 50 57 53
Cheltenham 40 12 12 16 58 58 48
Stevenage 39 11 12 16 50 56 45
Crewe 40 13 4 23 50 65 43
Yeovil 37 11 9 17 47 57 42
Morecambe 39 9 15 15 38 48 42
Port Vale 40 10 12 18 43 55 42
Forest Green 39 11 7 21 47 67 40
Grimsby Town 40 9 11 20 32 61 38
Chesterfield 38 9 7 22 41 68 34
Barnet 40 8 9 23 36 59 33
Friday, March 30

Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1

Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1

Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2

Yeovil vs. Forest Green ppd.

Newport County 1, Coventry 1

Notts County 0, Wycombe 0

Swindon 1, Morecambe 1

Colchester 2, Luton Town 1

Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0

Barnet 2, Crewe 1

Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1

Monday, April 2

Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT