BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield
Man United vs. Swansea
West Brom vs. Burnley
Brighton vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Southampton
Watford vs. Bournemouth
Everton vs. Man City
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Stoke
Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|Friday's Matches
Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1
Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1
Leeds 2, Bolton 1
Norwich 0, Fulham 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1
Reading 1, QPR 0
Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2
Derby 1, Sunderland 4
|Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Ipswich
Hull vs. Aston Villa
|Monday's Matches
Preston vs. Derby
Ipswich vs. Millwall
QPR vs. Norwich
Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley
Bristol City vs. Brentford
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff
|Thursday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Bradford 0
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Friday's Matches
Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Wigan 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 4
Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2
Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1
Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1
Plymouth 4, Southend 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Saturday's Match
Walsall vs. Portsmouth
|Monday's Matches
Peterborough vs. Northampton
Bradford vs. Walsall
Southend vs. Gillingham
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United
Oldham vs. Blackpool
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon
Charlton vs. Rotherham
Portsmouth vs. Wigan
|Friday's Matches
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1
Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2
Yeovil vs. Forest Green Rovers
Newport County 1, Coventry 1
Notts County 0, Wycombe 0
Swindon 1, Morecambe 1
Colchester 2, Luton Town 1
Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0
Barnet 2, Crewe 1
Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1
|Monday's Matches
Coventry vs. Yeovil
Crawley Town vs. Swindon
Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town
Forest Green Rovers vs. Colchester
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United
Carlisle vs. Lincoln City
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town
Chesterfield vs. Newport County
Stevenage vs. Barnet
Crewe vs. Port Vale
Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County
Exeter vs. Cheltenham