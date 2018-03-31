  1. Home
  2. World

AP analysis: Blacks largely left out among high-paying jobs

By BOB SALSBERG and ANGELIKI KASTANIS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/31 20:19

Architect Jonathan Garland poses for a photo on the construction site of a building he helped design in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday

FILE - In this April 23, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., under umbrella at left, addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common after a

Theodore Landsmark, lawyer, architect and director of the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University poses for a photo in

Architect Jonathan Garland poses for a photo on the construction site of a building he helped design in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday

FILE - In this April 5, 1976 file photo, civil rights attorney Theodore Landsmark holds his nose after being injured by white anti-busing demonstrator

Theodore Landsmark, lawyer, architect and director of the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University poses for a photo in

BOSTON (AP) — Fifty years after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, black Americans are still struggling to gain a foothold in the nation's more prestigious and lucrative professions.

That's according to an Associated Press analysis of government data that found black workers are chronically underrepresented compared with whites in technology, business, life sciences, and engineering, among other occupations. Meanwhile, black are proportionately overrepresented in lower-wage fields, such as food service and maintenance.

In Boston — a hub for technology and innovation — white workers outnumber black ones by about 27-to-1 in computer- and mathematics-related professions, compared with the overall ratio of 9.5-to-1 for workers in the city. King earned his doctorate in Boston in the 1950s.

Experts cite numerous causes, including lack of educational opportunities and systemic discrimination in hiring and promotions.