Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;17;79%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;WNW;23;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;22;9;Clearing;23;10;N;7;38%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;17;8;Sunny;17;14;ESE;12;57%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Dull and dreary;12;3;Showers around;8;2;NNE;14;81%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;3;-5;Mostly sunny;5;-5;N;6;61%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;20;6;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;ENE;11;64%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cold;-3;-15;Sunny and very cold;-3;-13;SSW;15;80%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, a t-storm;28;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;7;79%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;19;13;Sunny and beautiful;22;11;WNW;15;60%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;16;Partly sunny;22;13;S;14;57%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;WNW;20;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon rain;33;23;A couple of t-storms;32;23;SW;7;80%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSE;8;47%;31%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;S;11;71%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;17;7;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;17;52%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;SSW;12;42%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;8;Spotty showers;12;7;WSW;22;68%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with rain;6;1;Snow and rain, cold;3;-1;NW;20;82%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;16;10;A little rain;19;10;WSW;7;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;16;Becoming cloudy;28;17;N;10;60%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;16;6;Periods of sun;12;5;WNW;33;57%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;12;4;Spotty showers;9;3;NNW;16;76%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;22;8;A little a.m. rain;16;5;W;19;62%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;17;7;Cooler;11;4;WNW;25;68%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Cloudy, not as warm;24;19;ESE;19;77%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;A morning t-storm;32;19;ENE;7;48%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;11;WSW;17;66%;22%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;NE;19;41%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;SE;19;67%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Partial sunshine;27;18;NE;5;63%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SE;18;71%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Very windy;11;-4;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;W;11;39%;8%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;10;72%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;NNW;14;82%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;Sunshine and nice;23;17;N;18;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;27;17;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;16;62%;51%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sunshine;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;10;77%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;33;21;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;ESE;14;42%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;17;-2;Partly sunny;17;5;S;12;45%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;22;Warmer with some sun;36;24;W;7;53%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;Afternoon showers;32;24;SSW;7;70%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Occasional p.m. rain;6;3;E;21;73%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;Cloudy, not as warm;22;14;E;11;43%;56%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;18;12;Mainly cloudy;17;13;ENE;27;65%;3%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;29;21;Inc. clouds;29;21;SSE;12;65%;21%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;ESE;9;55%;20%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;E;14;60%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;4;-7;Periods of sun;2;-1;ENE;19;77%;28%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;Partial sunshine;32;25;S;8;65%;19%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;26;20;Sun and some clouds;26;20;SE;11;70%;11%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;S;9;68%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;37;23;Mostly sunny, nice;36;21;S;8;39%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;37;19;Hazy sun, summerlike;36;21;NE;15;28%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;18;11;Thickening clouds;21;9;WSW;26;55%;78%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;16;72%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunny;33;25;N;14;55%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;23;14;ENE;9;79%;72%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Partly sunny;27;12;NNW;7;24%;4%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;W;17;50%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;12;A stray t-shower;25;12;S;8;56%;44%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;37;21;Sunny and beautiful;37;21;NNW;17;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Showers around;17;5;S;24;67%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;22;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;NE;9;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;35;23;A t-storm around;32;24;WNW;10;69%;88%;11

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;SW;12;56%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;ENE;7;76%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;0;A t-storm in spots;14;2;E;11;47%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;SW;11;72%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;23;19;Clouds, then sun;23;19;SSE;12;75%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;16;9;High clouds;18;13;SSW;16;67%;76%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;8;4;A touch of p.m. rain;9;5;SE;8;70%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Foggy this morning;24;14;Low clouds breaking;21;13;SSE;9;70%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;33;26;Decreasing clouds;33;25;SW;12;70%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;High clouds;17;8;ENE;7;47%;14%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SSW;5;67%;76%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;29;25;A downpour;30;24;E;8;77%;92%;10

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;E;11;57%;38%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;Clearing;26;14;S;13;46%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;13;ENE;8;25%;10%;12

Miami, United States;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;ENE;15;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;8;2;Occasional rain;9;5;ESE;21;86%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;SE;13;65%;13%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;A morning shower;22;18;ESE;17;67%;60%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;9;3;Colder;3;-5;WNW;30;46%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;2;SE;12;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Hazy sunshine;32;26;NNE;13;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;14;A stray t-shower;26;16;NE;17;62%;70%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine;13;7;Breezy with some sun;15;2;N;36;41%;66%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;11;WNW;10;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;-5;-11;Snow;-3;-11;WSW;20;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;20;11;SSW;12;56%;24%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;5;-8;Cloudy and chilly;4;-7;NNW;8;53%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;7;-1;Colder with some sun;2;-7;W;34;46%;14%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NE;12;81%;60%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;20;51%;2%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;Showers around;29;24;ENE;12;80%;85%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;11;5;Spotty showers;11;6;S;14;63%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;ESE;17;47%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A heavy a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;74%;90%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;20;73%;52%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;An afternoon shower;32;20;W;9;45%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;11;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NW;25;67%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;21;9;Low clouds breaking;20;10;SSE;11;62%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, downpours;18;12;Showers, some heavy;18;12;NE;12;79%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SSW;8;67%;4%;7

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;25;Shower/thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;12;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;5;2;Rain and drizzle;5;1;SSE;19;62%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;4;-2;A little snow;5;3;E;19;72%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Mostly cloudy;33;25;NW;8;62%;28%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;26;19;Cloudy;29;19;E;11;18%;26%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;16;7;Partly sunny;17;5;E;11;68%;25%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;3;-5;Becoming cloudy;4;0;E;14;72%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;11;Partly sunny;18;11;W;14;71%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;ENE;13;54%;28%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;26;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SE;15;66%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;10;54%;21%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;9;Sun and clouds, nice;26;11;SE;11;18%;29%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;SW;6;45%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;NNE;10;66%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;6;Cloudy;20;11;SSE;15;54%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;15;6;A little rain;10;2;ESE;12;71%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;22;9;Cloudy with a shower;18;14;SSW;8;71%;47%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;23;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;SSE;15;59%;21%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;13;76%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and mild;22;7;Spotty showers;14;3;W;24;63%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;E;8;56%;45%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;4;-3;Partly sunny;3;-1;N;12;72%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;20;Partly sunny, warmer;30;21;NNE;18;58%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;Sunny and very warm;30;18;ESE;16;44%;2%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-3;Cloudy;4;0;ENE;19;71%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;27;8;Cloudy and cooler;14;8;N;9;75%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Decreasing clouds;13;4;ENE;12;71%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;ENE;11;21%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Clearing;24;14;NNE;12;61%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;28;11;Spotty showers;15;9;SE;16;70%;94%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;SSW;18;55%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;W;31;42%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warm;33;14;Partly sunny, cooler;20;13;NE;11;53%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;22;10;Mostly cloudy;20;9;WNW;20;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;19;5;Cooler;7;-7;NNW;21;36%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;12;4;Partly sunny;9;1;WNW;12;50%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;16;6;Spotty showers;12;5;WNW;30;57%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;32;22;Becoming cloudy;34;22;NE;8;43%;17%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;9;2;Rain and snow;8;4;E;19;84%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;13;7;Spotty showers;9;1;W;21;79%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;20;12;Mostly sunny;19;15;NNW;18;65%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;37;24;Turning out cloudy;37;24;SW;9;48%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;17;2;Mostly sunny, nice;16;2;ENE;5;50%;2%;6

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius