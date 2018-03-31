Spanish player injured after 3rd-floor fall at team's hotel

MADRID (AP) — Pelayo Novo, a midfielder for second division Spanish club Albacete, has been seriously injured after falling from the third floor of his team's hotel.

The club says the Spaniard is in stable condition following the "stunning" accident in the northeastern city of Huesca on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Novo was being hospitalized in the nearby city of Zaragoza.

Other details were not immediately available.

Spanish media says Novo apparently fell into an open space in an interior area of the hotel where the team was staying ahead of its match against Huesca later Saturday.

The Spanish league postponed the game.

___

