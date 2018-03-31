Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;77;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;10;79%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;93;75;Mostly sunny;88;74;WNW;14;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;71;48;Clearing;73;50;N;4;38%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;47;Sunny;62;57;ESE;7;57%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Dull and dreary;54;38;Showers around;47;35;NNE;9;81%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;37;23;Mostly sunny;41;24;N;3;61%;5%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;67;43;Cloudy and cooler;52;45;ENE;7;64%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but cold;27;4;Sunny and very cold;27;8;SSW;9;80%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Some sun, a t-storm;83;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;4;79%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;66;55;Sunny and beautiful;72;52;WNW;9;60%;19%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;61;Partly sunny;71;56;S;9;57%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;WNW;13;33%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon rain;92;74;A couple of t-storms;90;73;SW;4;80%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;5;47%;31%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A shower or t-storm;90;77;S;7;71%;69%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;63;44;Partly sunny;60;47;WSW;11;52%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;48;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;SSW;8;42%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;47;Spotty showers;54;44;WSW;13;68%;85%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with rain;43;34;Snow and rain, cold;38;30;NW;13;82%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;62;50;A little rain;66;50;WSW;4;81%;90%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;62;Becoming cloudy;83;62;N;6;60%;47%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;61;44;Periods of sun;54;41;WNW;21;57%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;53;40;Spotty showers;49;38;NNW;10;76%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and warm;71;47;A little a.m. rain;61;42;W;12;62%;65%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;62;45;Cooler;52;40;WNW;15;68%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;82;69;Cloudy, not as warm;75;66;ESE;12;77%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;A morning t-storm;89;66;ENE;4;48%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;67;49;Mostly cloudy;68;52;WSW;10;66%;22%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;NE;12;41%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;SE;12;67%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Partial sunshine;81;64;NE;3;63%;30%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;82;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;SE;11;71%;27%;12

Chicago, United States;Very windy;52;24;Partly sunny, cold;38;24;W;7;39%;8%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;S;6;72%;75%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;36;31;A bit of a.m. snow;39;31;NNW;9;82%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;Sunshine and nice;73;63;N;11;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;80;63;Partly sunny;77;57;NNW;10;62%;51%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sunshine;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;6;77%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;91;69;Hot with hazy sun;97;71;ESE;9;42%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy;62;29;Partly sunny;63;41;S;8;45%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;90;71;Warmer with some sun;97;75;W;5;53%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;Afternoon showers;90;74;SSW;4;70%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;45;34;Occasional p.m. rain;43;37;E;13;73%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;85;59;Cloudy, not as warm;72;57;E;7;43%;56%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;64;53;Mainly cloudy;63;56;ENE;17;65%;3%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;83;70;Inc. clouds;85;69;SSE;7;65%;21%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;6;55%;20%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;9;60%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;38;19;Periods of sun;35;31;ENE;12;77%;28%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief a.m. showers;90;77;Partial sunshine;90;77;S;5;65%;19%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;78;68;Sun and some clouds;78;68;SE;7;70%;11%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;81;68;Clouds and sun, nice;82;70;S;6;68%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;98;74;Mostly sunny, nice;97;69;S;5;39%;4%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;98;67;Hazy sun, summerlike;97;70;NE;10;28%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;64;51;Thickening clouds;70;48;WSW;16;55%;78%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;WSW;10;72%;63%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;92;77;Sunny;91;76;N;9;55%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;73;58;ENE;5;79%;72%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;82;53;Partly sunny;80;54;NNW;4;24%;4%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;W;11;50%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;53;A stray t-shower;76;54;S;5;56%;44%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;99;70;Sunny and beautiful;99;70;NNW;11;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;54;43;Showers around;63;41;S;15;67%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;71;A p.m. shower or two;85;72;NE;5;57%;79%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;94;74;A t-storm around;90;75;WNW;6;69%;88%;11

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SW;7;56%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Showers and t-storms;89;75;ENE;4;76%;76%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;32;A t-storm in spots;58;36;E;7;47%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;SW;7;72%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;74;67;Clouds, then sun;74;67;SSE;7;75%;24%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;62;49;High clouds;64;55;SSW;10;67%;76%;4

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;47;39;A touch of p.m. rain;48;41;SE;5;70%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Foggy this morning;75;56;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SSE;5;70%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;91;79;Decreasing clouds;91;77;SW;7;70%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;58;40;High clouds;62;47;ENE;4;47%;14%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SSW;3;67%;76%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;85;76;A downpour;85;76;E;5;77%;92%;10

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;E;7;57%;38%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;53;Clearing;78;57;S;8;46%;13%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;Mostly sunny;79;55;ENE;5;25%;10%;12

Miami, United States;Cloudy with a shower;81;71;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;ENE;9;67%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;47;36;Occasional rain;47;41;ESE;13;86%;87%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;88;79;Sunshine and nice;88;80;SE;8;65%;13%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;78;65;A morning shower;72;64;ESE;10;67%;60%;5

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;47;37;Colder;38;24;WNW;19;46%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;37;31;Rain and snow shower;39;36;SE;7;78%;84%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Hazy sunshine;90;79;NNE;8;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;58;A stray t-shower;79;60;NE;11;62%;70%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine;56;45;Breezy with some sun;58;35;N;22;41%;66%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;73;51;Mostly sunny;76;51;WNW;6;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;23;12;Snow;26;11;WSW;12;83%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;63;47;Partly sunny;68;52;SSW;8;56%;24%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;40;18;Cloudy and chilly;38;19;NNW;5;53%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;44;30;Colder with some sun;35;20;W;21;46%;14%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;78;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;NE;8;81%;60%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;NNW;13;51%;2%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;74;Showers around;85;76;ENE;7;80%;85%;13

Paris, France;Spotty showers;52;42;Spotty showers;53;43;S;9;63%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;ESE;10;47%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A heavy a.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;5;74%;90%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm around;90;75;N;12;73%;52%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;An afternoon shower;90;69;W;6;45%;79%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;52;38;Partly sunny;49;35;NW;15;67%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;69;48;Low clouds breaking;69;51;SSE;7;62%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, downpours;65;54;Showers, some heavy;64;54;NE;7;79%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;65;48;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SSW;5;67%;4%;7

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;76;Shower/thunderstorm;85;76;ESE;8;76%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sunshine;41;35;Rain and drizzle;41;35;SSE;12;62%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and chilly;39;29;A little snow;41;37;E;12;72%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;88;74;Mostly cloudy;91;77;NW;5;62%;28%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;79;66;Cloudy;84;66;E;7;18%;26%;4

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;61;45;Partly sunny;62;40;E;7;68%;25%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning out cloudy;38;23;Becoming cloudy;38;33;E;8;72%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;66;51;Partly sunny;65;52;W;9;71%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;ENE;8;54%;28%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;79;73;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;10;66%;5%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;79;64;N;6;54%;21%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;47;Sun and clouds, nice;80;52;SE;7;18%;29%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;57;SW;4;45%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;An afternoon shower;83;69;NNE;6;66%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;44;Cloudy;67;52;SSE;9;54%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;58;43;A little rain;49;36;ESE;7;71%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;49;Cloudy with a shower;64;57;SSW;5;71%;47%;1

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;73;59;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;SSE;9;59%;21%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;N;8;76%;64%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and mild;72;45;Spotty showers;56;37;W;15;63%;76%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;E;5;56%;45%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;39;26;Partly sunny;37;30;N;8;72%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;77;68;Partly sunny, warmer;85;70;NNE;11;58%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;67;Sunny and very warm;86;65;ESE;10;44%;2%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;37;26;Cloudy;39;31;ENE;12;71%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;81;46;Cloudy and cooler;57;47;N;6;75%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;55;40;Decreasing clouds;55;39;ENE;8;71%;7%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;74;53;Clouds and sun;70;54;ENE;7;21%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;Clearing;76;58;NNE;7;61%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;82;52;Spotty showers;60;48;SE;10;70%;94%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;62;51;Partly sunny, nice;68;55;SSW;11;55%;12%;6

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;48;28;Mostly cloudy;39;27;W;19;42%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warm;92;57;Partly sunny, cooler;67;56;NE;7;53%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;71;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;WNW;13;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;66;41;Cooler;44;19;NNW;13;36%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;54;40;Partly sunny;47;33;WNW;8;50%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;61;43;Spotty showers;54;42;WNW;19;57%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;High clouds;89;71;Becoming cloudy;93;72;NE;5;43%;17%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;49;36;Rain and snow;46;40;E;12;84%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;55;45;Spotty showers;49;34;W;13;79%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;68;54;Mostly sunny;67;59;NNW;11;65%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;99;75;Turning out cloudy;98;75;SW;5;48%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;63;36;Mostly sunny, nice;60;36;ENE;3;50%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit