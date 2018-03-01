Russian contest says Taiwanese award-winning conductor from “China/Taiwan”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the latest example of overseas organizations apparently bowing to pressure from China, the Moscow Conservatory listed award-winning Taiwanese conductor Hsieh Szuyun (謝斯韻) as hailing from “China/Taiwan.”

The incident comes only days after Great Britain’s Man Booker Prize changed the nationality of longlist nominee Wu Ming-yi (吳明益) from “Taiwan” to “Taiwan, China” on its website, touching off a storm of protest from the island nation, including from the author himself.

Hsieh shared the second prize at the Second Boris Tevlin International Competition of Choral Conductors with Russia’s Natalya Nefyodova, while no first prize was awarded.

Hsieh was the first Taiwanese choral conductor to win a major award in such a high-level international competition, the Central News Agency reported. She was one of 24 contestants, and was slated to conduct a major orchestra in Moscow on Sunday.

Hsieh graduated from the Taipei National University of the Arts and joined the Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir in 2007.