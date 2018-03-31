MOFA releases film showing Taiwan's medical resources can benefit whole world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese pupil suffers from Lymphangiomas, malformations of the lymphatic system, which causes one of her legs to swell several times bigger than the other and makes her unable to stand on her feet. By the time her parents have run out of methods to improve their daughter’s condition, a Taiwanese businessman lends a helping hand and sends her to Taiwan for advanced surgeries. Now the girl can walk to school by herself while enjoying the scenery of her family’s coffee bean farm on the way.

The story of the girl, Nguyen Thi Loan, is told through the three-and-a-half-minute film released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on March 31. It is one of the approaches Taiwan attempts to show the world that the country should be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) and its biggest annual conference the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Due to Chinese pressure, Taiwan was not invited to the WHA in 2017, the first time after eight years of participation as an observer. This year, chances for Taiwan to attend the coming WHA at the end of May in Geneva, Switzerland remain slight - as Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Taiwan’s minister of health and welfare, has said earlier “the situations are difficult” - since interference from Beijing in Taiwan’s participation in international organizations continues to grow relentlessly.

In order to show the world that Taiwan has the ability and willingness to make contributions to global health issues, MOFA has prepared the film for two months, using the Vietnamese girl’s story to show that the worlds also needs Taiwan, a country with advanced medical techniques, to be included in the WHO and WHA.

MOFA said Taiwan’s medical resources had been world-acclaimed, including its health insurance system that covered the entire population and some of the foreigners staying in the country.

Taiwan attracted thousands of foreigners every year for medical treatments, and Taiwanese medical experts and charted nurses deployed overseas had also helped millions of people in the past century to regain their health, added MOFA.

Apart from the short film, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) reported to Taiwan’s lawmakers on Friday that MOFA, related ministries, and even civic groups were also working on various ways to make the world aware of Taiwan’s absence from the WHO.

We hoped apart from allied countries, like-minded states such as the U.S. and Japan could also voice their support for Taiwan in the WHA, said Wu, adding the ministry would not rule out the possibility of sending a letter to Tedros Adhanom, director-general of the WHO, or making proposals at the WHA through the country’s allies.

The film is also available in Chinese, German, French, Spanish, and Japanese.