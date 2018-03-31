Parents of Taiwanese arrested for terrorist threat arrive in U.S.

New York (CNA) - The parents of a Taiwanese student who was arrested in the United States on Wednesday for making a terrorist threat arrived in New York late Friday en route to Pennsylvania where their son is being held.

The two Taiwanese celebrities, actor Sun Peng and opera singer Di Ying, were seen making their way through the arrival area at John F. Kennedy International Airport late at night after the arrival of an EVA Airlines flight from Taiwan.

The couple was picked up by two friends in a black van and left without making any comments to reporters about their 18-year-old son An Tso Sun. According to international media reports, the student is being held at Delaware County Prison in lieu of US$100,000 bail, and a preliminary hearing of his case is scheduled for April 11.

An Tso Sun was arrested Wednesday in Pennsylvania for allegedly making a threat on May 1 to "shoot up" the Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School, which he attends.

Pennsylvania police said a military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in An Tso Sun's bedroom in Lansdowne, while his school-issued iPad showed searches on how to buy an AK-47 or an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, international media reports said.

"Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy," the Upper Darby police department said in a tweet, according to international news reports.

The student, however, said he was joking when he talked about shooting up his school, a statement that his parents have supported.

On Thursday, Di said in Taiwan that her son's alleged threat was either a joke or a language misunderstanding, while Sun Peng issued a public apology on Friday for the disruption of the community and the wasted social resources as a result of his son's alleged comments.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's representative office in New York said it was working to arrange for An Tso Sun's parents to visit him at the prison by Monday at the latest.

Andrew Yang, deputy director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office who visited An Tso Sun on Friday, said the student appeared calm and emotionally stable and was optimistic about the situation.

An Tso Sun said he has learned his lesson and he wishes to thank everyone for their concern, Yang related.

The student specifically wants to tell his former classmates at Kang Chiao International School in Taiwan that he hopes to attend their graduation in June, Yang said. (By Ozzy Yin, Chiang Chin-yeh and Kuan-lin Liu)