Good products are from Taiwan, not from China: Indonesian TV host

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Good products are from Taiwan, not from China, says Yuanita Christiani, Indonesian spokesperson for Taiwan Excellence two years in a row.

Christiani appeared at a Taiwan Excellence event in the Indonesian capital Jakarta to participate in a Zumba dance show.

Since she started representing products from the island nation, friends asked her which products were the most useful, so they found out that quality items mostly came from Taiwan, and not from China, the Liberty Times quoted her as saying.

Christiani, 31, a prominent television show presenter in her country, said she hoped she would have the opportunity again to visit Taiwan and taste her favorite local delicacies including chicken legs and pearl tea.

Taiwan’s foreign trade association already had four Taiwan Excellence pavilions operating in Indonesia, with four or five events per year to promote Taiwanese products, the Liberty Times reported.

The Taiwanese government is conducting a “New Southbound Policy” which emphasizes links with countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia.