Xi Jinping could meet former Taiwan VP Vincent Siew at Boao Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On April 8, political and business leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region will meet on China’s Hainan Island for the annual Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

Chinese media has recently reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to attend the important regional forum, which has in turn triggered speculation that Xi Jinping may have a meeting with Vincent Siew (蕭萬長), former Vice President of Taiwan from 2008 to 2012, who is registered to attend to the year’s BFA.



The BFA is held every year in Boao, on Hainan Island, and is modeled after the World Economic Forum. It has met every year since 2001, making this year the 17th annual meeting for the forum.

Generally, the Boao Forum is held in mid-to-late March, however the forum was delayed until April this year, because the Communist Party in Hainan was celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hainan as an individual province separate from Guangdong’s administration.



This year the theme of the conference will be “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.” Most are expecting the hosting Chinese delegation to focus discussion on their One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Over 30 business leaders from Taiwan are also expected to attend the forum, led by Vincent Siew, reports Now News.



Siew is currently the head of the Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation (兩岸共同市場基金會), and in that role will represent interests of Taiwan’s industries and businesses at the BFA. Siew was the VP of Taiwan during Ma Ying-Jeou’s first presidential administration, and is also a former vice-chairman of the Kuomintang.

People on both sides of the strait are now speculating whether or not a meeting between Xi Jinping and Vincent Siew will take place, in what may be an opening for diplomacy in the midst of tense cross strait relations, that have grown chilly since the Tsai administration came to office in 2016.



Other notable attendees expected at the BFA are Jack Ma, CEO of Alibaba, and the IMF’s President Christine Lagarde.

