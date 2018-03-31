Man Booker Int'l receives harsh criticism after Taiwanese author listed as Chinese citizen 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Friday, Taiwanese netizens responded to the call made by artist Wu Ming-Yi (吳明益), whose book "The Stolen Bicycle" has been nominated for an international literary award by Man Booker, to lodge complaints on the Facebook Page of the organization for changing his nationality from Taiwan to Taiwan,China.

The Man Booker International Prize announced that it had changed the nationality of Taiwanese nominee Professor Wu Ming-yi from Taiwan, to Taiwan, China after submitting to pressure from Chinese officials in London and Beijing.

Since the incident, Wu himself objected to the change in his nationality on his Facebook page and called for supporters to lodge complaints on the organization's website.

"Since the publication of the longlist for this year's Man Booker International award, my nationality on the webpage has been changed from Taiwan to Taiwan, China, which is not my personal position on this issue," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Wu added he was trying to get it changed back again. "I will therefore seek assistance in expressing my personal position to the award organization," Wu was quoted by the Central News Agency.

In response, many of Wu's fans have taken it up on themselves to support the artist and have left messages expressing their dissatisfaction and disappointment on Man Booker's Facebook page.

Commentators have called the action of the organization "capricious, rude, insulting, and perplexing." Some went ahead and reemphasized Wu's stance as he identified himself Taiwanese and not Chinese, and that there was a difference between the two countries.

"Taiwan is not a province of China. Man Booker Prize, you have betrayed the values and freedom and are not worthy of respect," wrote on of the commentators as quoted by CNA.