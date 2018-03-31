Mekong countries' leaders call for $66 billion investment

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, listens during a retreat of the Greater Mekong Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Vietnam
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a plenary session of the Greater Mekong Subregion Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, March 31, 2018. D
Leaders pose for photographs during the Greater Mekong Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, March 31, 2018. They are, from left, Prime Minister of Thai
Leaders of six countries along the Mekong river - China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam - attend a retreat during the Greater Mekong Su
Leaders, from left, Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreig
Vietnamese Prime Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pose for photographers ahead the Greater Mekong Summit in Hanoi, V
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for photographers ahead the Greater Mekong Summit in Hano
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, third from left, speaks during a retreat session of the Greater Mekong Subregion Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam,
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The leaders of six countries along the Mekong River have adopted an ambitious investment plan worth $66 billion over the next five years.
At least $7 billion will come from the Asian Development Bank and the rest from governments and the private sector.
The plan was adopted at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday that included the heads of state of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the Chinese foreign minister.
The Greater Mekong Subregional economic cooperation program was initiated by the ADB in 1992 and has since mobilized $21 billion with the bulk going to infrastructure projects.