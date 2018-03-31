Photo of the Day: Taipei Mayor Ko and Bravo looking dandy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei's Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) looking dapper dressed in a white tuxedo posed in this photo with the city's mascot Bravo ( 熊讚) for a mass wedding held at the Taipei Flora Expo Park on March 23 to coincide with the 2108 Calla Lily Festival on Yangmingshan

To coincide with the beginning of the Calla Lily Festival and with Mayor Ko and Bravo serving as witnesses, 6,000 lilies were on display as 47 couples tied the knot at the Taipei Flora Expo that day.

The ceremony was the 216th mass wedding to be held in Taipei and among the 47 couples married that day included a pair that knew each other since middle school, another duo who had dated for 11 years, while others had only recently met on the internet.

The Calla Lily festival will run from March 30 to April 29 and the Yangmingshan Zhuzihu area will include 11 plots floral designs are on display and stations where guests can check in. The Zhuzihu calla lily fields cover an area of about 12 hectares, which accounts for about 80 percent of the calla lily production in Taiwan.