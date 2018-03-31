Taiwan Int'l Documentary Festival to screen largest selection of Southeast Asian films to date

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taiwan International Documentary Festival (TIDF) will run from May 4 to 13 with the biggest selection of works from Southeast Asian filmmakers to date.

Lin Mu-tsai (林木材), curator of the festival, said through highlighting works from the region, he hoped spectators would get an understanding of how Southeast Asian filmmakers see their countries and societies, as well as how they represent social issues through their own distinct creative approaches.

One of the works to be screened at the festival is “Evolution of a Filipino Family” directed by Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, who is known for his emphasis on political and social struggles of the Philippines. In this stunningly long black-and-white film of 10 hours, Diaz tells a moving story about a Filipino family spanning 16 years and different generations.



△ Still of “Evolution of a Filipino Family” (Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival)

The work of another famed filmmaker, Khavn de la Cruz, will also be screened. “Alipato: the Very Brief Life of an Ember” is a film that portrays the blighted corners of Manila.



△ Still of “Alipato: the Very Brief Life of an Ember” (Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival)

In addition, an Indonesian film “Blind Pig Who Wants to Fly,” directed by one of Indonesia’s most important contemporary filmmakers, Edwin, will show spectators the discrimination faced by Indonesian-Chinese people in the country. The film has been banned by the Indonesian government for its portrayal of sensitive political issues.



△ Still of “Blind Pig Who Wants to Fly” (Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival)

Through filming people and animals in the streets of Jakarta, director Ismail Fahmi Lubis examines how modern people try to survive in a fast-growing mega-city in “Masked Monkey - the Evolution of Darwin's Theory.”



△ Still of “Masked Monkey - the Evolution of Darwin's Theory” (Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival)

The festival also includes documentaries from Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar, such as “The Return,” and “The Purple Kingdom” by notable female Thai filmmaker Pimpaka Towira, “Burma Storybook” directed by Myanmar filmmaker Petr Lom, and “Year without a Summer” by Tan Chui-mui, who has been very active in Malaysia’s independent film industry.

Lin said these filmmakers investigated social issues of their countries through either poetic, implicit depictions, or dramatic and intense lenses.

Apart from a dedication to reality, these filmmakers often envisioned a better society for tomorrow in their works, added Lin.

In addition to the main theme of the festival focusing on Southeast Asian films, TIDF will also be screening a total of 170 films from 35 countries, including Chile, Guinea Bissau, Israel, Japan, and the U.S, among many others. Tickets go on sale starting March 31.