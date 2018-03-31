Calla Lily Festival kicks off on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The annual Calla Lily Festival at Yangmingshan National Park's Zhuzihu area kicked off yesterday (March 30), offering not only spectacular vistas of calla lilies, but also a farmer's market and concerts.

The participating calla lily farms will take turn hosting concerts throughout the activity period, offering visitors a relaxing stay in the vicinity as they watch the sea of calla lilies under the afternoon sun, according to Taipei City’s Department of Economic Development (DOED). Concerts will also be held in Taipei's Da'an park on April 1, 14 and 15 and guests in attendance will receive free calla lilies.

The festival will run from March 30 to April 29 and the Zhuzihu area will include 11 plots floral designs are on display and stations where guests can check in. The Zhuzihu calla lily fields cover an area of about 12 hectares, which accounts for about 80 percent of the calla lily production in Taiwan.



In addition to exploring the Zhuzihu area their own, the DOED is working with the Beitou Farmers’ Association to offer visitors guided tours on weekends and holidays during the festival period, the department said, adding that there will be one tour in the morning and one tour in the afternoon. Participants will travel to various scenic attractions at Zhuzihu and Yangmingshan, enjoying flower-picking, great food, and other activities during the tour, according to the department.



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. (Image from Facebook group @callalily.com.tw)

For more information, please visit the event’s Chinese website or call Beitou Farmers’ Association at 02-2892-4185, ext. 540.

Transportation

MRT Beitou Station－Take route S9 or 129 (only travels to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

MRT Shipai Station－Take route S8 or 129 (only travels to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

Taipei Railway Station－

1.Take route 126 Flower Festival Express to Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot and transfer to route 128, 129, S8, S9 or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.



2.Take route 260 to Yangmingshan Terminal and walk to Yangmingshan Transfer Station to take route 128, 129, or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.

MRT Jiantan Station－Take any of the following buses to Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot：109, 111, 126, and 127. Transfer to route 128, 129, S8, S9 or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu. Yangmingshan Flower Clock Area/Second Parking Lot: Take 128, 129, S8, S9, or 131 (128 and 129 only travel to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu. Public Insurance Building on Gongyuan Rd. – Take “Taipei-Jinshan Line” to Zhuzihu.



(Map from the Calla Lily Festival's official website)