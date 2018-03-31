|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|3
|0
|1
|10
|8
|3
|New York City FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|8
|3
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|1
|Atlanta United FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|New England
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|D.C. United
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|9
|Orlando City
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|8
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|4
|LA Galaxy
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|9
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Portland
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Friday, March 30
Toronto FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1
|Saturday, March 31
New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at San Jose, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Friday, April 6
Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 7
Houston at New York, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 8
Portland at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.