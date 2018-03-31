Changeable weather forecast for Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday

Taipei, March 30 (CNA) People in Taiwan should prepare for changeable weather during the April 4-8 Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, when a continental cold air mass could arrive toward the end of the break, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Friday.



The weather will be warm and pleasant from March 31 to April 5, with clear to cloudy skies forecast around the country, the bureau said.



However, on April 6, the probability of rain will increase and temperatures fall due to a passing weather front, strengthening northeasterly winds or a continental cold air mass, according to the CWB.



The weather will remain cold but be drier from April 7-8 as the impact of the northeasterly winds or cold air mass continues to be felt, the bureau said.