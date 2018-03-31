  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/31 13:33
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Houston 1 1 .500 ½
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 ½
Oakland 1 1 .500 ½
Texas 1 1 .500 ½

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 4

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 14, Kansas City 7

Seattle 2, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 5, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 1

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.