|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|20
|.733
|—
|x-Boston
|52
|23
|.693
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|45
|30
|.600
|10
|New York
|27
|49
|.355
|28½
|Brooklyn
|24
|51
|.320
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|34
|.547
|—
|Miami
|41
|35
|.539
|½
|Charlotte
|34
|42
|.447
|7½
|Orlando
|22
|53
|.293
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|55
|.276
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|x-Indiana
|45
|31
|.592
|1
|Milwaukee
|41
|35
|.539
|5
|Detroit
|35
|40
|.467
|10½
|Chicago
|25
|51
|.329
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|62
|14
|.816
|—
|San Antonio
|44
|32
|.579
|18
|New Orleans
|43
|33
|.566
|19
|Dallas
|23
|53
|.303
|39
|Memphis
|21
|55
|.276
|41
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|33
|.571
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|44
|33
|.571
|3½
|Utah
|43
|33
|.566
|4
|Denver
|41
|35
|.539
|6
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|35
|.539
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|42
|.440
|21
|Sacramento
|24
|52
|.316
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|58
|.247
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 103, Washington 92
Miami 103, Chicago 92
San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99
Indiana 106, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107
|Friday's Games
Chicago 90, Orlando 82
Philadelphia 101, Atlanta 91
Cleveland 107, New Orleans 102
Denver 126, Oklahoma City 125, OT
Houston 104, Phoenix 103
Minnesota 93, Dallas 92
Utah 107, Memphis 97
Milwaukee 124, L.A. Lakers 122, OT
Portland 105, L.A. Clippers 96
|Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.