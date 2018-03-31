  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/31 13:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 20 .733
x-Boston 52 23 .693 3
x-Philadelphia 45 30 .600 10
New York 27 49 .355 28½
Brooklyn 24 51 .320 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 34 .547
Miami 41 35 .539 ½
Charlotte 34 42 .447
Orlando 22 53 .293 19
Atlanta 21 55 .276 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 46 30 .605
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 1
Milwaukee 41 35 .539 5
Detroit 35 40 .467 10½
Chicago 25 51 .329 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 14 .816
San Antonio 44 32 .579 18
New Orleans 43 33 .566 19
Dallas 23 53 .303 39
Memphis 21 55 .276 41
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 47 29 .618
Minnesota 44 33 .571
Oklahoma City 44 33 .571
Utah 43 33 .566 4
Denver 41 35 .539 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 21 .720
L.A. Clippers 41 35 .539 13½
L.A. Lakers 33 42 .440 21
Sacramento 24 52 .316 30½
Phoenix 19 58 .247 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 103, Washington 92

Miami 103, Chicago 92

San Antonio 103, Oklahoma City 99

Indiana 106, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 116, Golden State 107

Friday's Games

Chicago 90, Orlando 82

Philadelphia 101, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 107, New Orleans 102

Denver 126, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Houston 104, Phoenix 103

Minnesota 93, Dallas 92

Utah 107, Memphis 97

Milwaukee 124, L.A. Lakers 122, OT

Portland 105, L.A. Clippers 96

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 3 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.