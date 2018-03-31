  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 13:24
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gennett Cin 1 4 0 4 1.000
Martinez StL 1 4 2 3 .750
Iannetta Col 2 7 1 5 .714
AGonzalez NYM 1 3 1 2 .667
Harper Was 1 3 0 2 .667
Nimmo NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Plawecki NYM 1 3 2 2 .667
Cain Mil 1 5 0 3 .600
Polanco Pit 1 5 3 3 .600
Ahmed Ari 2 7 3 4 .571
Home Runs

Panik, San Francisco, 2; 19 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; CSantana, Philadelphia, 3; Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 3; 13 tied at 2.

Pitching

; 12 tied at 1-0.