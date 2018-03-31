|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gennett Cin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1.000
|Martinez StL
|1
|4
|2
|3
|.750
|Iannetta Col
|2
|7
|1
|5
|.714
|AGonzalez NYM
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.667
|Harper Was
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Nimmo NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Plawecki NYM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Cain Mil
|1
|5
|0
|3
|.600
|Polanco Pit
|1
|5
|3
|3
|.600
|Ahmed Ari
|2
|7
|3
|4
|.571
|Home Runs
Panik, San Francisco, 2; 19 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Markakis, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; CSantana, Philadelphia, 3; Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 3; Bell, Pittsburgh, 3; 13 tied at 2.
|Pitching
; 12 tied at 1-0.