Nobel Prize winner Malala visits her Pakistan hometown

A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pa
Students of the school of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai flash victory sign in her hometown of Swat Valley in Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2
A Pakistani student of the school of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai writes on a board writes on a board, in her hometown of Swat Valley in
A Pakistani student teaches her class fellows at the school of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai in her hometown of Swat Valley in Pakistan, F
MINGORA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.
Amid tight security, Youzafzai along with her parents landed in the Swat Valley town Saturday morning.
According to her uncle Mahmoodul Hassan, she is visiting her home and also plans to meet with her friends and relatives.
Security was visibly beefed up in Mingora the previous day.