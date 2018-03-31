Chinese college student to be deported from US after buying rifles, 'disturbing behavior'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just two days after a Taiwanese exchange student was arrested for threatening to 'shoot-up' a high school in Pennsylvania, a Chinese college student is to be deported after exhibiting "disturbing behavior" and purchasing high-powered rifles, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

A Chinese student identified as Wenliang Sun, 26, has been ordered by a federal judge to be deported to China after he violated the terms of his student visa. The judge ordered the deportation due his failure to attend classes and for the illegal ownership of firearms.

Sun, who was studying at the University of Central Florida (UCF), raised suspicions of university officials after a "dramatic change" in his behavior and appearance, which included the purchase of two high-powered weapons, dyeing his hair blonde and the "out of the blue" purchase of a US$70,000 sports car.

He first gained attention from authorities after he made "unusual statements" to a school counselor in early February, according to police. During an interview with detectives on Feb. 2, Sun said that he had an assault-style rifle and ammunition, but that he had not fired it and was keeping it in a storage facility as his off-campus apartment complex did not allow firearms.

When asked about the reason for his purchase of a Chevrolet Corvette with US$68,000 cash, he told detectives, In my country, that is a cheap car," and that his father had sent him the money.

Detectives also observed that he had dyed his hair bright blond. UCFPD Chief Richard Beary told the media that the statement to the councilor, the purchase of the firearm, the dyeing of his hair and the sports car were among the number of "red flags" that made police suspicious.

Beary said that many shooters in the past made similar changes in appearance, "If you go back to some of the shooting incidents across the country, we know that people often change their appearance.”

Police were also concerned that Sun referred to the weapon he purchased as a "sniper rifle" instead of a "hunting rifle." To add to their suspicions, Sun then purchased a second firearm, a .308 caliber rifle as well as a bipod and costly optics, which he then used to shoot at targets at Machine Gun America.

The UCF police then contacted U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms along with federal customs and homeland security officials, who all began an investigation.

Sun was able to purchase both guns legally because federal law permits non-immigrant visa holders to buy guns as long as they also have a hunting license. However, because his non-immigrant status was revoked for not attending class, his non-immigrant status was nullified and his possession of the weapons then became illegal.

Federal agents then arrested him on Feb. 7 for violating the terms of his visa and potentially breaking federal gun laws.

The case was somewhat unusual in that Sun never actually made any specific threats, however officials felt that they had enough suspicious evidence to take preemptive action. "It was all those little changes that by themselves don't mean much, but added to all the other things that were going on in his life, they were big red flags once we found out about them," said Beary to the media.

After the federal immigration ordered Sun's deportation on March 21, he also stipulated that he would not be allowed to return to the US for at least 10 years.