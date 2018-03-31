Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|102
|000—4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Osuna (9) and R.Martin. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (1).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Price, M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Snell, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Andriese (8) and W.Ramos. W_Price 1-0. L_Roe 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1).
___
|Houston
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Texas
|010
|200
|20—5
|10
|2
Keuchel, Smith (7), Rondon (8) and Stassi; Fister, C.Martin (6), Claudio (6), Jepsen (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Fister 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-1. HRs_Texas, Mazara (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|301
|024
|000
|3—13
|17
|2
|Detroit
|020
|000
|404
|000
|0—10
|14
|3
Nova, Neverauskas (6), Feliz (7), E.Santana (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9), Smoker (9), Brault (11) and Cervelli; Zimmermann, Saupold (7), VerHagen (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9), Jimenez (9), Wilson (10) and McCann. W_Brault 1-0. L_Wilson 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|100
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; Bailey, Garrett (7), Peralta (8), Quackenbush (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Bailey 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|011
|011
|000
|01—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|100
|010
|00—4
|9
|3
Pivetta, Arano (5), Milner (5), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (6), Rios (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9), Hutchison (10) and Knapp, Alfaro; Foltynewicz, J.Ramirez (6), S.Freeman (7), Moylan (8), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9), Carle (10) and Suzuki, Stewart. W_Hutchison 1-0. L_Carle 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (1), Santana (1).