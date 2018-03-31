  1. Home
  2. World

Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/31 12:07
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 010 102 000—4 8 0
Toronto 010 000 001—2 5 0

Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (6), Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Osuna (9) and R.Martin. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_A.Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Chapman (1). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (1).

___

Boston 000 000 100—1 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 0

Price, M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Snell, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Andriese (8) and W.Ramos. W_Price 1-0. L_Roe 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1).

___

Houston 000 010 000—1 5 1
Texas 010 200 20—5 10 2

Keuchel, Smith (7), Rondon (8) and Stassi; Fister, C.Martin (6), Claudio (6), Jepsen (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Fister 1-0. L_Keuchel 0-1. HRs_Texas, Mazara (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 301 024 000 3—13 17 2
Detroit 020 000 404 000 0—10 14 3
(13 innings)

Nova, Neverauskas (6), Feliz (7), E.Santana (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9), Smoker (9), Brault (11) and Cervelli; Zimmermann, Saupold (7), VerHagen (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9), Jimenez (9), Wilson (10) and McCann. W_Brault 1-0. L_Wilson 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 100 000 001—2 6 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 7 0

Scherzer, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; Bailey, Garrett (7), Peralta (8), Quackenbush (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Bailey 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (1).

___

Philadelphia 011 011 000 01—5 10 0
Atlanta 002 100 010 00—4 9 3
(11 innings)

Pivetta, Arano (5), Milner (5), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (6), Rios (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9), Hutchison (10) and Knapp, Alfaro; Foltynewicz, J.Ramirez (6), S.Freeman (7), Moylan (8), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9), Carle (10) and Suzuki, Stewart. W_Hutchison 1-0. L_Carle 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (1), Santana (1).