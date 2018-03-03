  1. Home
  2. Society

Beijing using social networks to wage psychological warfare on Taiwanese netizens: researcher

Weibo, Facebook and other networks are host to a growing number of Chinese content farms spreading disinformation

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/31 12:15

(Image by Pixabay user geralt, modified)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- Following China’s introduction of the “31 measures” to attempt to "win the hearts" of Taiwanese people, some analysts are warning that China is also using online social networks to disseminate false or misleading information concerning Taiwan.

Russell Hsiao, (蕭良其), a researcher and executive director of the Global Taiwan Institute recently spoke at a seminar and explained how he believes Beijing is using popular online social networks, in addition to traditional media forms, to wage a kind of psychological warfare on Taiwanese people.

The goal, Hsiao suggests, is to create division in Taiwanese society using disingenuous media stories to further the goals of China’s United Front, both inside and outside of Taiwan, with the aim of ultimately weakening confidence in Taiwan’s democratic system.

Hsiao notes Facebook and Weibo as two platforms where Chinese content farms are very active, often disseminating stories disparaging the capabilities of Taiwan’s government or its military, or misrepresenting the conditions of Taiwan's civil society and the country's economic situation.

To combat the spread of misleading and intentionally divisive propaganda, Hsiao suggests that Taiwan should try to raise public awareness about the issue, and better educate the public on the character of such Chinese propaganda campaigns, reports Liberty Times.
Global Taiwan Institute
Russell Hsiao
propaganda
fake news
United Front

RELATED ARTICLES

Communist Party will regulate China's media, film industry
2018/03/24 09:19
Taiwan plans to change rules to counter Chinese propaganda
2018/01/31 14:33
China appoints Taiwanese man to top advisory board
2018/01/26 13:20
U.S. academic condemns China over M503 flight route close to Taiwan
2018/01/18 19:26
U.S. academics oppose nuclear weapons for Taiwan
2018/01/18 17:04