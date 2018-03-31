  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/31 11:33
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Davidson ChW 1 4 4 3 .750
Engel ChW 1 3 0 2 .667
Bogaerts Bos 2 8 3 5 .625
Calhoun LAA 1 5 2 3 .600
Maldonado LAA 1 5 0 3 .600
Semien Oak 1 5 2 3 .600
Andrus Tex 2 7 1 4 .571
Anderson ChW 1 4 3 2 .500
Butera KC 1 4 1 2 .500
Choo Tex 2 8 0 4 .500
Cozart LAA 1 6 1 3 .500
Encarnacion Cle 1 2 0 1 .500
MMachado Bal 1 4 0 2 .500
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; DMachado, Detroit, 3; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Duda, Kansas City, 3; Devers, Boston, 3; Span, Tampa Bay, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Pitching

Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Price, Boston, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Tanaka, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Hernandez, Seattle, 1-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 1-0; Fister, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0.