|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Davidson ChW
|1
|4
|4
|3
|.750
|Engel ChW
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.667
|Bogaerts Bos
|2
|8
|3
|5
|.625
|Calhoun LAA
|1
|5
|2
|3
|.600
|Maldonado LAA
|1
|5
|0
|3
|.600
|Semien Oak
|1
|5
|2
|3
|.600
|Andrus Tex
|2
|7
|1
|4
|.571
|Anderson ChW
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.500
|Butera KC
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.500
|Choo Tex
|2
|8
|0
|4
|.500
|Cozart LAA
|1
|6
|1
|3
|.500
|Encarnacion Cle
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|MMachado Bal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Davidson, Chicago, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; DMachado, Detroit, 3; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Duda, Kansas City, 3; Devers, Boston, 3; Span, Tampa Bay, 3; 9 tied at 2.
|Pitching
Pruitt, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 1-0; Price, Boston, 1-0; Severino, New York, 1-0; Tanaka, New York, 1-0; Shields, Chicago, 1-0; Hernandez, Seattle, 1-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 1-0; Fister, Texas, 1-0; Verlander, Houston, 1-0.