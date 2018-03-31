South Korean singers fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea
Members of South Korea's art troupe prepare to leave for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 201
Members of South Korea's art troupe leave for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The Sout
South Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-whan, bottom center, and members of South Korea's art troupe bow to th enation before leavin
South Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-whan, third from right at bottom, and members of South Korea's art troupe pose for a photo b
South Korean singer Choi Jin-hee, center, speaks before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Ma
South Korean singer Cho Yong-pil, bottom center, speaks before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Satur
South Korean Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Do Jong-whan, bottom center, speaks before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airpor
Yun Sang, bottom center, head of South Korea's art troupe, speaks before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Ko
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.
The 120-member group that flew to Pyongyang on Saturday also includes government officials, reporters and a taekwondo demonstration team.
The Koreas planned the concerts to celebrate the anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The April 27 meeting could prove to be significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons and missiles program.
The singers including the legendary Cho Yong-pil and K-Pop girl band Red Velvet will perform in Pyongyang on Sunday and Tuesday.