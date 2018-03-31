Baby suffers dented skull after parents fail to use safety seat in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital recently admitted a 4-month-old baby boy who suffered a severe dent in his skill during a car accident after his parents failed to secure him in a child safety seat, reported SET News.

The dent, which doctors on the scene described as "like a an apple with a bite taken out of it," was the result of a car crash before which his parents had failed to secure the baby to a child safety seat.

Fortunately, doctors said that there was no intracranial hemorrhage and they performed a craniotomy which successfully restored the position of the displaced cranial bones. Doctors said that after the procedure the lucky baby will have a "normally-shaped head."

The law in Taiwan explicitly states that children under the age of 4 must be secured in child safety seats whenever riding in a motor vehicle. However, there are still many parents who do not abide by the law or use the safety seats incorrectly, resulting in tragic infant deaths and injuries.

Prior to the accident, the Kaohsiung couple was driving with the mother cradling the 4-month-old baby in her arms as she sat in the front passenger seat. When the accident occurred, the baby boy hit the dashboard first, causing a serious depression in his skull which measured 5 cm by 5 cm, before then crashing into the right door, causing a 5 cm by 7 cm hematoma.

Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Department of Children's Neurology attending physician Hsu Mei-hsin said that when the boy arrived at the hospital, his skull was severely deformed. After a computerized tomography scan confirmed that there was no intracranial hemorrhage, neurosurgeons performed a craniotomy.

Initially, the surgeon planned to shift the depressed section of skull back into place, however because it proved to be highly difficult to do so, he instead removed the section of indented skull, flipped it over and put it back in place. By the end of the operation, the baby boy was awake and all vital signs were normal.

The baby was released after being hospitalized for one week. Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital's Child Intensive Care Unit Director Kuo Hsuan-chang admitted that the baby was really lucky. If an intracranial hemorrhage had occurred and the force of the impact had been greater, the baby might suffered paralysis, brain damage or even death.

Hsu appealed to parents to always use child safety seats and install them correctly in accordance with the instructions to ensure the safety of the baby.