A 'Taiwan Town' in Indonesia? Officials float idea of Taiwan street market in Jakarta

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) signed a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta on Friday, March 30 to increase trade and availability of Taiwanese products in the country.



The MoU is aimed at increasing cooperation and investment across several industries, and to expand the market range of Taiwanese products to mid-sized cities throughout Indonesia.

Following the signing of the MoU, the committee chairman of KADIN Indonesia’s office in Taiwan, Setyono Djuandi Darmono, also proposed creating a Taiwan Cultural Center as well as a Taiwan Trade Center in Indonesia, reports CNA.

One idea is for the construction of a special outdoor Taiwan street mall or a “Taiwan Town” similar to the Taipei shopping district of Ximending (西門町) somewhere in Indonesia, to raise awareness of Taiwanese culture, and promote Taiwanese products.

In Indonesia there are already 250 “Chinatowns” said Darmono. Establishing a “Taiwan town” would create a base for Taiwanese companies and investment, while also raising Taiwan’s profile among the Indonesian population, he added.

As part of the Southbound Policy of the Tsai administration, trade and investment with countries in Southeast Asia has been steadily increasing.



In the case of Indonesia, the Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Commission reports that Taiwanese investment in Indonesia in 2017 totaled US$122. 255 million in 2017, which is a two-fold increase over Taiwanese investment in Indonesia compared to 2016.



Cooperative projects in trade and industry are expected to further increase over the coming years.