Lightning stops 3-game slide with 7-3 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette each scored two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped a three-game slide with a 7-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

J.T. Miller added a power-play goal in the third period as Tampa Bay regained first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference with 108 points. Dan Girardi also scored against his former team, Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and backup goalie Louis Domingue made 28 saves.

The Lightning fell from the top spot for the first time since mid-October when they lost to the Bruins on Thursday night.

New York rookie Filip Chytil got his first NHL goal. Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei also scored for the Rangers, and Ondrej Pavelec made 43 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, ISLANDERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Auston Matthews scored with 3:58 left, lifting playoff-bound Toronto to the road win.

Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Zaitsev and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots to help the Maple Leafs win for the eighth time in 10 games and extend a franchise record with their 47th win.

Toronto, which clinched a postseason berth when Florida lost in overtime at Ottawa on Thursday night, is all but locked into third place in the Atlantic Division.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist, and Johnny Boychuk, Brock Nelson and John Tavares also scored for the Islanders, who lost for the 15th time in 18 games (3-11-4). Christopher Gibson finished with 27 saves.

HURRICANES 4, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Faulk scored midway through the second period, and Carolina beat Washington to stay in the playoff race.

The Hurricanes, who haven't made the playoffs for the last eight years, have won four of five. Carolina, which has four games remaining, remains a long shot to qualify for the postseason.

Metropolitan Division-leading Washington had won five in a row. Michal Kempny scored his first goal with the Capitals after he was acquired in a February trade with Chicago.

Carolina goaltender Scott Darling stopped 20 shots, and Braden Holtby had 26 saves for Washington.

