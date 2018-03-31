Real Salt Lake-Toronto FC, Sums

|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1—1
|Toronto
|2
|1—3
First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 1 (penalty kick), 23rd minute. 2, Toronto, Altidore, 2 (Morgan, Giovinco), 46th.
Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Baird, 1 (Savarino), 82nd. 4, Toronto, Ricketts, 1, 93rd.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando; Toronto, Clint Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Altidore, Toronto, 35th; Giovinco, Toronto, 35th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 40th; Osorio, Toronto, 62nd; Phillips, Real Salt Lake, 77th; Morgan, Toronto, 86th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees—
A_28,006 (30,000)
___
|Lineups
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Demar Phillips, Marcelo Silva; Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Luis Silva (Sebastian Saucedo, 83rd); Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata (Corey Baird, 70th).
Toronto_Clint Irwin; Auro, Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jay Chapman, 59th), Nicolas Hasler (Ager Aketxe, 70th), Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore (Tosaint Ricketts, 78th), Sebastian Giovinco.