Taiwan software startup taps into Vietnamese market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese software startup has successfully launched a corporate communications platform called Karo in Vietnam, which was downloaded roughly 250,000 times in only three days after going online, said Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

It is the first time a business-to-business, real-time communications operation model developed in Taiwan has been exported to another country. Chiueh Tzi-cker (闕志克), vice president of ITRI, said Karo was “grabbing a share of the corporate communications market” in Vietnam and “marking a new page in software services” for Taiwan’s startups.

Karo was developed by the ITRI startup LoFTech in cooperation with the state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) based on LoFTech’s previous model Juiker.

ITRI had cultivated more than 270 startups over the years with a wide range of expertise, including biomedical research and development, information communications technology (ICT), machinery, and green energy, said Chiueh.

“Startups constitute an important driver in Taiwan’s move from being an efficiency-driven to an innovation-driven economy, underpinning the transformation of Taiwan’s industrial structure,” said Chiueh, adding “ITRI hopes that more software startups will link up with international firms, enabling Taiwan’s technology to be extended internationally.”

Pham Anh Tuan, deputy general-director of VNPT, said the company worked with the Taiwan team to jointly develop Karo with the hope of replicating the successful model of Juiker in Vietnam, especially as smartphone penetration in the country continued to grow year after year.

Speaking of a major advantage of Karo, Pham Anh Tuan said the communications platform could reduce corporate management costs of up to 30 to 50 percent.

Tsay Ching-yen (蔡清彥), chairman of LoFTech, said that Karo not only provided cheaper communications services, but it was also safer and faster, with the platform provided by the Taiwan team but with the data stored in Vietnam.

Tsay added that although it was based on Juiker, Karo was developed to provide localized services in Vietnam.

Tsay said following the success of Karo, LoFTech would continue pursuing cooperative opportunities with international telecom companies.



Taiwan’s software startup taps into the Vietnamese market (Photo courtesy of the Industrial Technology Research Institute)